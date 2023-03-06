That again “no, no, no” by radio

Charles Leclerc in Bahrain had an exemplary weekend net of what proved to be the competitiveness of the Ferrari SF-23. With the exception of two lockups under braking in Turn-1 in the first and second stint, he made good use of the set of new soft tires in the first stint, not giving in to Sergio Perez’s pressure on the same compound. However, when in the second stint the Red Bull driver had the soft tire available again against the hard one from the Monegasque, there was nothing he could do for the latter.

Perez sank the blow in Turn-1 also calculating the fact of keeping the DRS also in the extension towards Turn-4, a foresight that did not leave Leclerc the possibility of replying although in terms of engine and aerodynamic efficiency the Ferrari actually flew in the straights. Leclerc probably should have avoided Fernando Alonso in the finale, an epic fight that would have revived the confrontations between the two in 2018 when Charles was an Alfa Romeo driver and Alonso a McLaren driver. The power unit, however, has once again betrayed Leclerc forced into despondency again over the radio: “Oh no, no, no what happened”.

A problem never encountered on the dynamic bench

Frederic Vasseur said on live TV that Leclerc’s withdrawal was a shock. He then added that a knockout like this had never occurred in the winter at the dynamic bench: “The problem came out of nowhere. We have never had this problem driving on the dyno at 6,000 or 7,000 kilometers“, the words of the Ferrari team principal reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport. The objective of the Scuderia di Maranello in Bahrain was to limit the damage on a track which proved to be indigestible to the SF-23 due to the high level of wear on the rear tyres. The ranking, however, at the moment reads Leclerc 0 points, Sainz and Ferrari 12 against 25 for Verstappen, 18 for Perez and 43 for Red Bull.

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia could witness the same dynamics as in 2022, but with reversed roles. At the time, Red Bull got the better of the F1-75 thanks to its aerodynamic efficiency and consequent straight-line speed. In Bahrain in the stretches this weekend Ferrari had no rivals and the asphalt in Jeddah is much less abrasive than in Sakhir. One factor that could cause some problems for the SF-23, however, could be the disconnections. In any case, Vasseur ensures that the bar in terms of developments and direction remains straight. The confidence in the concept behind the 2023 car remains intact: “A fast car in qualifying must also be able to be fast in the race. It’s not a matter of concept. We are convinced of our path and of the developments in the pipeline”.