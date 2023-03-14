The KNVB has expanded the OneLove campaign this weekend to amateur football. Last week, the association gave all amateur clubs a flag with which they can show that everyone is welcome. In addition, theme evenings will be organized at amateur associations.

All amateur clubs previously received special captain armbands. They also receive help from the KNVB to pay attention to discrimination and racism in football during theme evenings. “We noticed that there was a need for this,” says a spokesman for the KNVB.

OneLove is a campaign that stands for inclusion and connection and against all forms of racism and discrimination. Next weekend, another OneLove action will take place in Dutch football, this time because of the International Day against Racism and Discrimination on March 21. The KNVB hopes that as many captains as possible in the Eredivisie, Kitchen Champion Division and also amateur football will want to wear the special colored belt with the OneLove logo. See also The fight of the victims of abuses of the Church in Italy begins to be heard after decades buried

• Kökcü explains wearing a custom band: ‘Fits me better’

• Players union about other band Kökcü: ‘The most important thing is that he supports action’

The previous OneLove campaign in professional football took place in mid-October, in the week of Coming Out Day. Captains Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) and Redouan El Yaakoubi (Excelsior) then refused to wear the special band. At Feyenoord, Gernot Trauner acted as captain against AZ once and he did play with the OneLove band. El Yaakoubi wore a white belt with the word ‘respect’ in black letters in the away match against Ajax.

Kökcü in Classic with another band

Feyenoord captain Kökcü will play the league match against Ajax on Sunday with an adapted captain’s armband. Kökcü’s tire reads ‘Respect for everyone’. Excelsior is still investigating with which band El Yaakoubi will play against SC Cambuur on Sunday.

The KNVB has no problems with Kökcü’s different band. “With OneLove, the KNVB, together with the Eredivisie CV, Kitchen Champion Division, the national government and amateur football, wants to convey that everyone is welcome in football. We are for connection and against racism and all forms of discrimination. Kökcü also supports this message and that is what it is all about”, says professional football director Marianne van Leeuwen. See also Merkel verdict: who is behind the dissenting vote?