The matches in the quarterfinals of the TOTO KNVB Cup are known. Cup holder Ajax will compete against Vitesse in the Johan Cruijff Arena, PSV will play at home against NAC Breda.
Ajax – Vitesse
RKC – AZ
PSV – NAC Breda
NEC – Go Ahead Eagles
In the semifinals, the winners of RKC-AZ and NEC-Go Ahead Eagles play at home.
Seven of the eight quarter-finalists are active in the Eredivisie. NAC Breda is the only remaining club from the Kitchen Champion Division in the cup tournament, in which it is very disappointingly in tenth place. After FC Utrecht, PEC Zwolle was also eliminated last week in the empty Rat Verlegh Stadium, but tonight Edwin de Graaf’s team lost 2-0 again at FC Emmen.
The matches in the quarter-finals will take place on 8, 9 and 10 February 2022. The draw for these quarter-finals was split in two. The first part was performed on Saturday December 18, 2021 in the ESPN studio by Ralf Seuntjens, player of NAC Breda. The second part was performed tonight in the same studio by Paul Bosvelt. The KNVB decided to draw lots for the home teams so that the municipalities could prepare for a midweek game.
