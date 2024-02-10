The Knuckles trailer offers the first look at the upcoming live action/animated hybrid series. It is a spinoff of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie series.

Paramount+ revealed via a press release that the first Knuckles official trailer broke the record for trailer views across all original programming on Paramount's social media platforms in the first 24 hours, with a total of 4.3 million views on YouTube alone .

Knuckles, what are you talking about?

Knuckles

Set between the events of Sonic the Movie 2 and Sonic the Movie 3, the TV series sees Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) on a “hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery” when he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally ) as his protégé and to teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.

The cast of Knuckles also includes Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Ben Schwartz reprises his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, while Colleen O'Shaughnessey also returns as Tails and Tika Sumpter reprises her role as Maddie.

We also remember that the third Sonic the Hedgehog film has already been authorized and should debut in theaters in December this year.