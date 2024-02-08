













The trailer lets us see that Knuckles is adapting to his life on Earth along with Sonic and Tails. However, Robotnik's apprentice for some reason wants his powers and creates different weapons to take them away from him. Which will give rise to an adventure that is full of action.

Since the announcement of the series it was said that the echidna would team up with the sheriff's deputy in this series. The trailer already lets us see that this will be the case and will give us typical comedy elements about an odd couple. So far it seems like they will have good chemistry.

The Knuckles series also revealed what its release date will be with this new trailer. It will be on April 26 when it arrives exclusively on the Paramount Plus platform. It was also announced that it will consist of six episodes, although we do not know if they will release all of them at once or it will be one per week. Did it catch your attention?

Will the Knuckles series connect with Sonic 3?

So far it is not known for sure if the Knuckles series will have any connection with Sonic 3. After all, we don't even know what the hedgehog's third adventure will be about, although we know it will feature Shadow. Maybe it's an adaptation of Sonic Adventure 2.

Source: Sega.

The Sonic sequel premieres on December 20, 2024, so it is likely that this series has at least some reference to it, so fans have one more reason to watch it. Although even without references, it shows that it will be worth it.

