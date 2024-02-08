Paramount Pictures has revealed the release date for KNUCKLESa live action series set in the cinematic universe of Sonic the Hedgehog. The series, which takes place between the second and third films, will be available on the Paramount+ streaming platform starting next April 26th. At the moment it is not clear whether this is a simultaneous global launch or if we will have to wait to see it in Italy.

Consisting of six episodes, which will be uploaded simultaneously, the series will see Knuckles go on a trip with Wade in which he will not only discover himself, but will try to teach him style of Echidna fighters to the boy, whom he chose as a disciple.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the live action, wishing you a good viewing as always!

KNUCKLES – Trailer

Source: Paramount Pictures Street Gematsu