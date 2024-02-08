The first trailer has been released Knucklesthe live-action spin-off series of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, which also reveals the release date on Paramount+fixed to April 27, 2024 in our shores and from April 26th in the USA and Canada.

The new live-action series follows Knuckles “on a hilarious, action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.” In the player below you can view the first official trailer.