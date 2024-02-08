The first trailer has been released Knucklesthe live-action spin-off series of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, which also reveals the release date on Paramount+fixed to April 27, 2024 in our shores and from April 26th in the USA and Canada.
The new live-action series follows Knuckles “on a hilarious, action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.” In the player below you can view the first official trailer.
There will be six episodes of Knuckles in total and they will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will be released in theaters next December. Idris Elba will return to voice the protagonist Knuckles.
The rest of the cast includes Adam Pally reprising his role as Wade Whipple, Ben Schwartz returning as Sonic the Hedgehog, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, along with guest stars Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.
