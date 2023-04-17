Production has finally begun KNUCKLESspin-off series of the highly successful live action film by Sonic the Hedgehog. The announcement was released via the social pages dedicated to the franchise, revealing that the series will also be directed by Jeff Fowler. As previously anticipated this spin-off will see again Idris Elba return as the famous echidna, and will be exclusive to Paramount+.

At the moment no other information is available about it, so we just have to wait to find out what awaits us from this spin-off entirely dedicated to Knuckles.

Source: SAW Street Facebook