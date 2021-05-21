D.he US judiciary confiscated 68 lions, tigers and other big cats from the private zoo director Jeffrey Lowe, who became famous for the Netflix series “Tiger King”. During three inspections at Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s park in the state of Oklahoma, serious deficiencies in relation to the health and welfare of the animals were repeatedly found, said the Justice Department on Thursday.

The Lowes have resisted a court order requiring them to employ a qualified veterinarian to ensure adequate care, the ministry said. During the inspections, they had already received warnings because of the lack of veterinary care, inadequate nutrition and the size of the cages, it said.

Crossbreeds of lions and tigers ensured

A judge had ruled in January that Lowe must hand over the majority of his big cat babies and their mothers to the responsible authorities, who would then house them appropriately. Among the animals that have now been seized were crossbreeds of lions and tigers and a jaguar. The Ministry of Justice takes evidence of offenses against protected animals that have grown in captivity very seriously, it said.

Lowe is one of the dazzling characters from the reality show “Tiger King”. He had taken over the private zoo from his former business partner Joe Exotic. Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly hiring a murderer to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The Netflix series featured several owners of private zoos in the USA who breed and keep tigers and lions under questionable conditions.