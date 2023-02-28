Judge of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio is the target of 3 representations for alleged combination of sentences

The internal affairs department of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) will judge this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) Judge Marcelo Bretas, known as “Moro do Rio de Janeiro”, for his performance in Lava Jato, in reference to the former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and its interference in the operation. The trial, which begins at 9 am, is confidential.

The judge is the target of 3 representations for allegedly maintaining a relationship with prosecutors and lawyers to direct processes, combine sentences and conduct investigations against predefined targets. Bretas will be judged by 11 counselors and the rapporteur of the case will be the national justice inspector, Luis Felipe Salomão.

With the opening of a disciplinary process, Bretas may be removed from his position. One of the representations is signed by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), who claims to be persecuted by the magistrate.

In 2021, the 5th Chamber of Coordination and Review of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) sent the Rio de Janeiro Regional Electoral Attorney to investigate whether or not Bretas interfered in the government and mayoral elections of Rio in 2018 and 2020.

Bretas works at the 7th Federal Criminal Court in Rio, where the processes of the defunct Rio Lava Jato are processed. In a plea bargain, lawyer Nythalmar Dias Ferreira Filho said that the magistrate acted to have Wilson Witzel (PSC) elected governor of Rio in 2018.

He would have leaked the testimony of a former secretary of Eduardo Paes (PSB), Witzel’s rival and then leader in the polls for the government of Rio in 2018, accusing the politician of receiving bribes and coordinating a fraud scheme in bids.