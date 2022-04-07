The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that the school fees card is valid for one academic year, and its validity can be verified by scanning the black square at the top of the card, using a mobile phone.

The school fees card includes information about the mandatory and optional fees that the school may request during one academic year. The card represents a new resource designed to enhance transparency throughout the educational community in Dubai, and provide parents of students with complete and accurate information about school fees for their children’s schools.

The school fees card included a fee of 15,000 dirhams, and a discount on tuition fees of 5%.

The mandatory fees include: books 5000 dirhams, activities 500 dirhams, the library 500 dirhams, medical expenses 100 dirhams, and scientific laboratories 200 dirhams.

Board examination fees are determined according to the fees determined by the examination boards, without any additional cost.

Fees for optional services include: school transportation from 3,000 to 5,000 dirhams, school uniforms from 500 to 800 dirhams, after-work activities from 7,000 dirhams, field trips from 500 to 2,000 dirhams, and annual event photos from 100 dirhams.

The form indicated that the tuition fee increase policy is based on the school fee control framework issued by the authority, and that the registration renewal fee for registered students does not exceed 5% of the value of the tuition fee, or 500 dirhams (whichever is higher), and it is non-refundable, and it is deducted from the tuition fees. The first semester. As for new students, the registration application fee is 500 dirhams, including assessment tests fees, and the registration fees do not exceed 10% of the value of the tuition fees, which are non-refundable, and are deducted from the fees of the first semester.

The form mentioned a number of discounts for eligible students, including a discount of 10% for siblings, a discount rate for teachers of up to 50%, and for institutions of up to 20%, in addition to scholarships of up to 20%.

The authority regulates tuition fees, including application fees, registration, and re-registration, and does not regulate fees that are not directly related to the process of providing the educational curriculum, such as school transportation, field trips, extra-curricular activities, and school uniforms (if submitted by a party other than the school ).

The authority clarified the difference between mandatory fees and optional fees, that mandatory fees are fees that the authority regulates and approves, while optional fees are usually for services that are not part of the educational curriculum delivery process, and are provided by the school or another entity, and these services are subject to the terms and provisions of other contracts between The school and the parent.

Some schools may provide the option to purchase books and school uniforms on the other hand, although they are mandatory in the learning process.

Regarding the mechanism for accessing the school fees card, the authority stated that it provides a copy of the fees card for each school on its website, within the school search service, and through the parent-school contract page.

Furthermore, the school will upload its school fee card on its website.

Fee cards were issued to schools whose academic year began in April, followed by the issuance of fee cards for schools that begin their school year in September.

