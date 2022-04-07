The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that the school fees card is valid for one academic year, and its validity can be verified by scanning the black square at the top of the card, using a mobile phone.

The school fees card is a one-page reference for parents of students, and includes information about school fees, both mandatory and optional, that the school may request during one academic year. The card represents a new resource designed to enhance transparency throughout the educational community in Dubai, and provide parents of students with information Full and accurate about school fees for their children’s schools.

The authority explained, through a form for the school fees card, that it included fees of 15,000 dirhams, and a discount on tuition fees of 5%. Board exams according to the fees determined by the exam boards without any additional cost.

While fees for optional services include school transportation from three thousand to five thousand dirhams, school uniforms from 500 to 800 dirhams, after-work activities from 7,000 dirhams, field trips from 500 to two thousand dirhams, and photos of annual events 100 dirhams.

The form indicated that the tuition fee increase policy is based on the school fees control framework issued by the authority, while the form clarified that the registration renewal fee for registered students does not exceed 5% of the value of the tuition fee or 500 dirhams (whichever is higher), and it is non-refundable, and it is deducted From the fees of the first semester. As for new students, the registration application fee is 500 dirhams, including assessment tests fees, and the registration fees do not exceed 10% of the value of the tuition fees, which are not refundable, and are deducted from the fees of the first semester.

The form mentioned a number of discounts for eligible students, including a discount for siblings (10%), a discount rate for teachers of up to 50%, for founders up to 20%, for institutions up to 20%, in addition to scholarships of up to 20%.

The authority regulates tuition fees, including fees for registration application, registration, and re-registration, and does not regulate fees that are not directly related to the process of providing the educational curriculum such as school transportation, field trips, extra-curricular activities, and school uniforms (if submitted by a party other than the school ).

The authority clarified the difference between mandatory fees and optional fees, that mandatory fees are fees that the authority regulates and approves, while optional fees are usually for services that are not part of the educational curriculum delivery process, and are provided by the school or another entity, and these services are subject to the terms and provisions of other contracts between The school and the parent.

Some schools may provide parents with the option to purchase books and school uniforms on the other hand, although they are mandatory in the learning process.

Regarding the mechanism for accessing the school fees card, the authority stated that it provides a copy of the fees card for each school on its website within the school search service, and through the parent-school contract page. Furthermore, the school will upload its school fee card on its website.

Fee cards were issued for schools whose academic year began in the month of April, followed by the issuance of fee cards for schools that begin their school year in September, before the end of the current academic year.



