The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stressed the ban on establishing private schools in the emirate for graduation ceremonies in direct gatherings.

This came in the authority’s response on its website to a question about holding graduation ceremonies, as part of the precautionary measures to reduce the possibility of transmitting the Corona virus infection in Dubai schools, as it stated that graduation ceremonies for the current academic year can be organized via the Internet only “by default” And it is not allowed to hold any celebrations or gatherings, whether inside or outside the school, stressing the keenness to encourage schools to work with students to take advantage of available technology means in innovative and entertaining ways, and to allow graduates on the day of their graduation celebration to enjoy a safe festive atmosphere, and work continues with the decision to organize celebrations. Graduation by default, until there are changes in this regard.





