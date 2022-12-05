The knowledge involved in the technique of construction with dry stone is in danger of disappearing because it is an art in disuse and few know the trade. In dry rural areas, such as Caravaca and Cartagena, this humble architecture was used as a system to form terraces where to cultivate; also, for a better use of water and, at the same time, to stop runoff. So over the years these walls, stone walls or lasts have functioned as a powerful weapon against desertification and for the conservation of biodiversity. For this reason, its destruction also entails “a deterioration of the landscape,” says Antonio Bernal, the promoter of a series of outreach events, in collaboration with the Ethnographic Museum of the Ports of Santa Bárbara (Cartagena), to prevent this technique from being lost.

The dry stone architecture could be added to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity that the Region treasures and where, among other manifestations, the tamboradas and the Wine Horses already appear.