Yesterday, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai launched a guide to help families of students of determination choose appropriate private schools for their children that are capable of providing high-quality educational services, to ensure that they meet their individual needs and help them discover their fullest potentials and upgrade their capabilities to achieve their aspirations for a successful life and a promising future. .

The guide coincides with the directions of the “National Policy for Empowering People of Determination”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of building an inclusive society free of barriers and obstacles, and the “My Community … A Place for Everyone” initiative, which Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, with the aim of maximizing the participation of people of determination in society and overcoming obstacles that may hinder their positive engagement in their social environment, and the evidence stems from constructive cooperation between a group of partners within the Supreme Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve the goals of the Dubai Strategic Plan for Dubai to be a pioneer in granting people of determination all their rights. The guide defines six steps that draw the student’s guardian a clear path to ensure that his son or daughter of people of determination receives a high-quality education, and includes the search for an inclusive school suitable for his / her son, including the characteristics of an inclusive school in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the assessments and admission procedures. In the school, and what follows that in terms of identifying the barriers and learning difficulties that the student may face, allowing the school to prepare the necessary plans to provide the necessary educational services and activities, in addition to specifying the responsibilities of the guardian in supporting his son / daughter’s educational career in partnership with The school.

The Executive Director of the School Inspection Authority at the authority, Fatima Ibrahim Balraheef, said that the guide is an extension of the authority’s continuous action plan to promote the process of inclusive education in private educational institutions in the emirate of Dubai, which began with the launch of the “Inclusive Education Policy Framework in Dubai” in 2017 with the aim of implementing this. Education in all educational institutions in the emirate.

She referred to the launch of the Inclusive Education Guideline in Dubai Schools last year, which in turn set six mandatory main requirements that all private schools in Dubai must follow to enable students of determination to achieve their fullest potential, within an inclusive school environment that ensures easy access for every student to high-quality education that meets All his needs and aspirations.

Al-Raheef pointed out that ensuring the implementation of inclusive education in all educational institutions in Dubai is in line with its objectives to be a friendly city for people with disabilities, based on the national policy for empowering people of determination in the United Arab Emirates, the initiative of “My Community … A City for All”, and the Dubai Strategy for Disability 2020.

The Executive Director of the School Inspection Authority at the Knowledge Authority indicated that the guide for students ’families, which is currently available on the authority’s website, provides support information for students’ families to choose the appropriate private school for their children within a list of various options. It also strengthens the guarantee of achieving the principle of justice and fairness among all students with regard to plans. Individual support and assistance that every male and female student needs, enabling them to obtain high-quality education that enriches students’ skills, both academically and personally.

Inclusive Education Policy

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai undertakes all the processes related to following up on the commitment of all private schools in Dubai to apply all standards approved in the framework of the inclusive education policy in Dubai, and to follow up on their actual effects on all students, especially students of determination.

These processes include monitoring the quality of services and activities directed at students of determination and the quality of their educational outcomes through the framework of school monitoring and evaluation standards in the UAE, and monitoring the levels of private schools ’compliance with the stipulated standards, and the approved laws and regulations.





