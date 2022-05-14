Source: Amin Al Jamal – Dubai: Date:





The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, pointing to the resumption of studies next Tuesday.

And the authority’s obituary on Twitter said: “With hearts that believe in God’s decree and destiny, we mourn the President of our state, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the people of the Emirates and for the whole world. May God have mercy on him and honor his abode, expand his entrance, and make him dwell in the vastness of your gardens, O Lord of Majesty and Dignity.. And unto God and to Him we shall return”.

The authority stated that official working hours will resume in all private educational institutions in Dubai next Tuesday morning.

She added that private schools in Dubai will close on Monday, May 16, and international exams scheduled by the examination boards for private schools in Dubai will be held on time without change.

