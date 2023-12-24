By December 24, political parties had decided on candidates for the Russian presidential elections, which will be held in March 2024. They were Leonid Slutsky from the LDPR, Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Vladislav Davankov from the “New People”, who on the same day united with the Growth Party. United Russia members unanimously supported the candidacy of the current head of state, Vladimir Putin. The same position was taken by the party “A Just Russia – For Truth”, which did not nominate its candidate for the presidency. In general, according to the Russian Central Election Commission, almost 30 people are now vying to participate in the upcoming elections. Read about how many Russians will be able to cast their votes online and what kind of observers will be brought to the polling stations in Izvestia’s article.

Who will run in elections from parliamentary parties

Preparations for the 2024 elections are gradually gaining momentum. The outgoing week ended with party congresses of parliamentary parties, where out of the five forces sitting in the State Duma, the LDPR, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and “New People” eventually nominated their candidacies. The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Leonid Slutsky, was one of the first to announce his intention to take part in the presidential race; the congress unanimously elected his candidacy on September 19. Before this, the LDPR candidate for the presidency was usually the late founder of the party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, for whom about 5.65% of voters voted in 2018.

The communists also changed their traditional candidate. Many expected that the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, would be able to appear in the elections again. However, on December 23, at the pre-election congress in Snegiri, near Moscow, the communists nominated the only candidate – State Duma deputy Nikolai Kharitonov. It was supported by 175 out of 188 delegates (six were against). By the way, Kharitonov already had experience in fighting for the presidency – he took part in the campaign in 2004. Then he received 13.69% of the votes and took second place.

An unexpected turn in the election race occurred at the New People congress. They signed an agreement on unification with the Growth Party – the document was signed by the leaders of the two political forces, Alexei Nechaev and Boris Titov. Next, they nominated a single candidate for participation in the presidential elections – Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov. In September, the politician tried to fight for the position of mayor of Moscow: then he took fourth place, receiving 5.34% of the vote.

— Now we are talking about the merger of the two parties. This is a completely logical story – they are close in spirit, in ideological basis. This will strengthen the campaign. Of course, this is not just some kind of election story about unification. “New People” is a new party, but, nevertheless, it has a faction in the State Duma. The Growth Party does not have a faction, but has deeper experience in regional parliaments and in election campaigns. And synergy will allow the party to develop,” says political scientist Alexey Martynov.

Support for Vladimir Putin

Two more parliamentary parties did not nominate candidates following the results of their congresses. “A Just Russia – For Truth” supported the current head of state. This did not come as a surprise: leader Sergei Mironov announced his decision back in May, and repeated it to the president himself at a meeting of faction leaders with Vladimir Putin.

The country's leading political force, United Russia, made a similar decision. At the congress on December 17 at the international exhibition and forum “Russia,” the party unanimously supported the candidacy of Vladimir Putin, whom United Russia already de facto recognizes as their leader.

The president himself decided to run in the elections as a self-nominated candidate – if he wins, he will become head of state for the fifth time. He announced his intention to nominate himself in the upcoming elections on December 8 after presenting the “Golden Stars” to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin. Already on December 18, Vladimir Putin provided the election commission with a package of documents required for nomination. An initiative group of more than 750 people has registered in its support, including famous politicians, scientists, cultural figures and athletes.

According to the law, a self-nominee in presidential elections must collect at least 300 thousand voter signatures in his support, so that each subject of the Russian Federation has at least 7.5 thousand signatures of people living on its territory. Their gathering in support of the current leader began on December 23. Signature sheets must be submitted to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation by January 31, after which the Central Election Commission will check them, consider them and make a decision on registering the candidate within 10 days. Candidates from parliamentary parties, namely Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov and Vladislav Davankov, do not need to collect signatures.

According to the Russian Central Election Commission, the number of applicants for nomination has reached almost three dozen people.

“Many of our colleagues are now at the congresses of candidates, of which there are already 29,” said the head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, at one of the meetings.

How will the presidential elections take place in Russia?

For the first time in history, the Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days – March 15, 16 and 17. In addition, this time residents of some regions will be able to elect the head of state online. Approximately 38 million voters from 29 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including Crimea, Sevastopol and Moscow, will have this right.

Serious preparations have also begun for traditional voting at polling stations. As Izvestia was told by Independent Public Monitoring (IPM), public headquarters for monitoring the presidential elections have begun operating in almost all regions of the Russian Federation. In the rest, work will begin in January.

The training of public observers is also underway – it is planned to train over 200 thousand people for the upcoming elections. At the same time, Russia will allow all foreign observers to attend the March elections who will go “with pure intentions” and not with the goal of shaking the internal situation, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said earlier in response to a question from Izvestia. Now, according to her, invitations are already being prepared, including to international parliamentary organizations and structures.

The main topic of the election campaign will be the situation around the Northern Military District, believes Alexey Martynov. And here, in his opinion, it is important to pay attention not only to the internal political component: support for Russian military personnel and their families, and in general the solution of social issues that are in one way or another connected with a special military operation are also important. The international direction will be no less significant, since the NWO is directly related to the formation of a multipolar world. Candidates will have to formulate a clear position on how they see the life of the state in the conditions of sanctions pressure and confrontation with the collective West, the expert added.