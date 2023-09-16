This year, questions about geography, biology and history will disappear from the government’s Central Final Test (from this year on: advancement test). The other test providers will also not test these subjects, according to a survey by the Pointer research program of the KRO-NCRV. Children are only asked questions about the legally required components: arithmetic, language care and reading.
