The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announced today that there is no increase in school fees for private schools for the next academic year 2021-2022, based on the approved cost of education index issued by the Dubai Statistics Center of -2.58% (negative two point fifty-eight percent) that is based on On the international statistical scientific methodology for composing indices, which is the methodology used in calculating annual adjustments to school fees in the framework of controlling school fees for private schools in Dubai.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has officially notified private schools in Dubai today of the approved education cost indicator for the framework for controlling school fees for the next academic year 2021-2022, in implementation of the framework for controlling school fees and its updates in 2019 in line with the strategic objectives of the authority and the information provided to it through Communication with parents and private school operators.

Mohammed Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of the Permission and Compliance Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The private school education system in Dubai has shown sufficient flexibility to adapt to the exceptional circumstances during the past period, which has contributed to an increase in the enrollment rate of students in private schools by 2.6% during the past three months. And the emirate will continue to enhance its attractiveness as a preferred destination for highly-qualified educational service providers to do business in Dubai. “

Darwish explained that the cost of education index is the methodological mechanism used to calculate and organize school fees adjustments in private schools in Dubai according to the framework for controlling school fees, which came into effect for the first time in 2012 and was updated in 2019 in cooperation with the relevant government agencies in Dubai, and based on Feedback from parents and private school operators, explaining that the framework applies a scientific methodology and internationally approved technical standards linking “education quality” with the “cost of education index”, taking into account the interests of students and their parents as beneficiaries of educational services, as well as encouraging schools to improve the quality of education. It has long-term action plans within an integrated mechanism for controlling and organizing school fees that balance the educational and economic aspects, and protect the interests of all parties to the educational process.

The Executive Director of the Permits and Compliance Sector at the authority pointed out that the cost of education indicator accompanies incentive government measures that take into account the interests of all parties in light of the diversity of educational options for parents, which contributed to moving forward towards achieving a balance between the needs of parents on the one hand and the educational opportunities available to their children’s schools. On the other hand”.

Private schools in Dubai recorded an increase in the enrollment rate of their students by 2.6 percent during the period from November 2020 to February of this year, according to the spring release of the periodic report of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, which highlighted Dubai’s strengthening of its position as a preferred international and regional destination for education and learning in the two sectors. School and university education. Dubai has also witnessed the opening of about 25 new private schools during the past three years. Dubai is hosting 210 private schools, which receive 286,588 students.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

