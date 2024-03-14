'Life is as good as your mindset.” We at Smibanese University firmly believe in this phrase. Experience has taught us this over the years, and every day moments emerge that confirm this belief for me. The reflections of our mind determine what and how we experience shit. The same goes for the internet. All too often I hear people say that the internet is a bad place, or that social media toxic is and what not. For me, such things go out from one ear to the other. Because the internet and what we experience within it is also a reflection of ourselves, and therefore our mindset.

As we said in our introductory lesson, we at Smibanese University see the world as our classroom. Learning can be done anywhere and at any time. And the internet? Sometimes when I come across something on the net that makes me feel richer, I think to myself, wow! that there is something like the internet.

Yesterday, for example, I came across an interview with the American radio host Swaywho has been with his program for decades Sway In the Morning provides the Hip Hop community with the latest relevance. Was a guest on his program Yakhi Awakaned, a young man from St. Louis, Missouri with a very nice message. In a nutshell his story goes like this. In his teenage years, the algorithm of his environment determined that he ended up on the streets of St. Louis. In his own words, he was a lost gang member who led a destructive life in every respect. Crime was his only future prospect, his self-image was more than negative, and like most who lead such a life, he had long since lost his zest for life. How he dealt with that libi was also reflected in how he dealt with himself, and at the age of 21 (!!) he had a heart attack that, luckily for him, he survived. The cause was his lifestyle, because he thought junk, only did junk, and therefore ate a lot of junk. Due to his diet he was extremely overweight, and he used all kinds of drugs every day as if he no longer wanted to live. But this moment became a turning point in his life, making him realize that something had to change drastically if he wanted to live.

The medication he was given in response to his medical condition caused him to have erection problems. When this happened, he decided to look on the Internet to find out how to restore his health naturally. Youtube, the boss of bosses on the net, led him to Dr. Sebi, a herbalist healer who pioneered natural healing when he was alive. Dr. Sebi's teachings changed his entire life. Not only did he manage to heal himself, but he has now dedicated entire businesses, shelters and so on to the teachings he learned through Dr. Sebi has made its own. Knowledge liberates.

What grabbed me about his whole story was that he said he didn't have a heart attack, but he attacked his heart with his lifestyle. It just depends on how you look at it, you know. Does it happen to you, or do you let it happen to you?

What I find so magical about the internet is that it is a conduit for information, all in one a matter of seconds until your availability arrives. In the week 9 section I told you that Google is your best friend. But the internet? Think of that as the womb of information, because that's where all fino reproduce. Thank God for the internet.

