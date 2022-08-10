The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has announced the school calendar (2022-2023) for private schools in the emirate, which will start on August 29 for schools whose academic year begins in August.

The authority stated, on its website, that the school calendar issued by the Ministerial Council for Development for private schools in Dubai set a winter vacation for all students from December 12 to 30 of the same month, while spring vacation begins on March 27, 2023 and ends on the 14th of the month. Next (April), for private schools that implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

As for the spring break period for private schools that apply the international curriculum, it begins on March 27, 2023, and ends on the seventh of the following month (April). These schools have the option to extend the spring break for a maximum of one week.

The school calendar confirmed that the end of the new school year (2022-2023) is not earlier than June 28, 2023.

The authority added that schools will inform parents, in principle, of all holidays and official holidays (such as holidays, the National Day and any other similar holidays), provided that they communicate with them later to confirm these holidays, as soon as they are officially announced by the concerned federal authorities in the country, pointing to The academic calendar for each school can be viewed by clicking on the name of the school in the search for educational institutions directory on the authority’s website.

As for schools whose academic year begins in April, their students will resume their studies on August 29, after the end of the summer vacation, while the winter vacation will begin on December 12, and studies will resume on January 2, 2023, and students of these schools end in From March 13 to March 31, 2023.

The authority called on schools whose academic year begins in April to determine the last day for students to work to ensure their commitment to the approved number of school days and after obtaining the authority’s approval.

On the other hand, 38 outlets distributed in different regions of the country, affiliated with the “Lulu Hypermarket” group, the approved supplier of the Emirates School Education Corporation, start selling school uniforms to students of government schools across the country.

