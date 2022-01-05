The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has allowed private schools in the emirate to partially or completely switch to the “virtual” distance education system for a period of 48 hours.

And she explained on Twitter that, within the framework of the updated precautionary measures, school leaders can transfer a class or section of the school or the entire school to the distance learning model for a period of 48 hours, without obtaining prior approval.

The authority stated that within the framework of the updated precautionary measures and preventive measures, school trips and gatherings inside the school, such as the morning queue and group activities, including physical education classes, must be suspended.

It also stressed the suspension of extra-curricular activities inside and outside the school, and the closure of school canteens and other places designated for serving or eating. She added that all relevant government agencies in the Dubai government are working to follow up on health data and developments about the “Covid-19” pandemic, in preparation for taking any proactive measures or necessary preventive measures, and updating them, to ensure the health, safety and quality of life of the educational community, as a top priority. The updated preventive measures and measures will be in effect for two weeks. And she continued: We will bring you all updates and developments, first-hand.

She said that all students and educational staff who show symptoms of infection with the “Covid-19” virus should not go to school.

It also called on schools to provide the option of distance learning for students who suffer from these symptoms. Students can return to school again after the symptoms of infection disappear, without the need for a nasal swab (PCR).



