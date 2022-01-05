The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has allowed private schools in the Emirate of Dubai to partially or completely switch to the “virtual” 48-hour distance education system.

The authority clarified on “Twitter” that within the framework of the updated precautionary measures, school leaders can transfer a class, academic year, section of the school or the entire school to the distance learning model for 48 hours, without obtaining prior approval.

The authority stated that within the framework of the updated precautionary measures and preventive measures, all school trips and gatherings inside the school, such as the morning queue and group activities, including physical education classes, must be suspended.

Extra-curricular activities inside and outside the school should be suspended, and school canteens and other places where food is served or eaten should be closed.

She added that all concerned government agencies in the Dubai government are working to continuously monitor health data and developments about the Covid-19 pandemic, and take proactive and preventive measures and update them to ensure the health, safety and quality of life of the educational community as a top priority.

And she pointed out that the updated preventive measures and measures will be valid for a period of two weeks, starting from Monday, January 3, 2022 AD. We will keep you posted on all updates and developments.

All students and staff who show symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to school. In return, schools should provide the option of distance learning for students with these symptoms. These students and staff can return to school after the symptoms disappear, and without the need for a nasal swab (PCR).



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

