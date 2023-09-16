This year, questions about geography, biology and history will disappear from the government’s Central Final Test (from this year on: advancement test). The other test providers will also not test these subjects, according to a survey by the Pointer research program of the KRO-NCRV. Children are only asked questions about the legally required components: arithmetic, language care and reading.

Since 2015, group 8 students in the Netherlands have taken a legally required final test. In addition to language and arithmetic questions, this may also include questions about other parts of the curriculum, such as geography, biology and history.

However, the number of children who were asked test questions about this has fallen sharply in recent years and next year schools will no longer be able to ask these types of questions at all. Only one test provider has an extra test component: that concerns the social-emotional functioning of students. The other five providers only test the legally required components. See also Dead fin whale becomes 'macabre tourist attraction' for selfie hunters

Ever since the introduction of the final test, there has been discussion about what should be included in the test, because it cannot cover all the core objectives of education. Currently, only the Arithmetic domain and, for language, the Language Care and Reading subdomains are legally required. “Especially for the language subject, testing is now very limited,” says testing expert Karen Heij, who received her PhD for the final test.

Unbalanced

The Education Council also expressed its concerns last year report Language and arithmetic in focus (2022) and calls the assessment ‘unbalanced’. ‘The nationally standardized tests only cover part of the objectives and only contain a certain type of questions. That has an effect on education. After all, teachers want to prepare students well for a test and therefore focus their education primarily on that. They kind of learn a trick.”

According to critics, however, matters such as background knowledge, reading motivation, writing skills and oral skills are also very important for the broad language development of children. Less attention is now paid to this in education due to the focus on the subjects in the final test. School director Eva Naaijkens tells Pointer: “School directors like to achieve results on the tests, because they know: parents look at this when choosing a school and the Education Inspectorate assesses schools on it.” See also Turkey | The Turkish opposition decided on a joint presidential candidate

The umbrella organization of primary schools is concerned about the focus on only the legally required components. Stijn Temmen of the PO Council: “We are now trying to capture something as broad as language development in a test that only measures a small part of it. This means we are destroying language skills.”

Minister

In an interview with Pointer, the Education Inspectorate says that it looks more broadly at how (language) education is organized in its assessment of a school, and not just at the test results. She believes that the advancement test is useful as an objective measure, but that schools should not focus their education on it.

Mariëlle Paul, the new outgoing education minister, sees that national testing in primary education is ‘never perfect’ and says that the ministry is constantly checking whether adjustments are necessary. “We will investigate whether practical skills and competencies, such as writing skills, can be included in the advancement test.” See also Autoblog Spot of the Week: Lamborghini Urus Performante

The Pointer broadcast can be seen on NPO2 on Sunday, September 17 at 10:10 PM.