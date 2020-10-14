Is it normal to have high thirst in pregnancy?
Especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, it is normal to feel strong thirst. This symptom is also normal with other symptoms of pregnancy. However, some women may experience more thirst in the second trimester and third trimester of pregnancy.
Sometimes the thirst does not calm down even after drinking water. In such a situation, you feel that something is not going well in the body. After knowing the reason of this problem, you can control it easily.
Other symptoms of high thirst
There are many other symptoms when you feel more thirsty, such as:
- Repeated dryness is felt in the mouth and throat.
- Swelling of hands and feet
- Fatigue
- Frequent urination
- Blurred vision
- Leg pain
- If you are experiencing these symptoms then it is necessary to take necessary steps to control it.
Causes of high thirst in pregnancy
Women may complain of high thirst during pregnancy due to several reasons. Some of these reasons are explained below:
- low blood pressure :Blood pressure begins to decline in the 24th week of pregnancy. In this case, the heart has to work more to pump more blood. This causes more thirst. Apart from this, you may feel more symptoms when blood pressure falls which include fainting, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and difficulty in breathing.
- Blood volume increase: Blood volume in the body may increase by 40% in pregnancy. In order to deliver nutrients and oxygen to the baby and for the proper growth of cells, the body needs to meet this extra blood requirement for which the body needs more water which increases thirst.
- Some food and drinks: Sudden thirst may occur even when eating salty or spicy things. If you suddenly feel very thirsty after eating something, then it is better that you do not eat it.
- Drinking less water: Women have the problem of frequent urination in pregnancy. Because of this one feels more in the early months of pregnancy. In this way your body gives you an indication that you and your child need more water.
Remedies for more thirst
If a pregnant woman is feeling more thirsty then it can be controlled in the following ways:
- Eat more fruits and vegetables. This will increase the amount of water in the body and will also supply nutrition.
- You can also drink sugar free fruit juice and milk to overcome the lack of water in the body.
- Eat less salty and spicy things. Do not drink soda or caffeinated drinks.
- Always carry a bottle of water with you. Make and drink lemonade at home.
.
Leave a Reply