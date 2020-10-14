Symptoms may begin to feel within one or two weeks after conceiving. One of the symptoms seen in the early weeks of pregnancy is excessive thirst. This happens due to many physical changes.

Sometimes some women feel more thirsty all the time. You may also be wondering what is the relation of pregnancy with more thirst? So let’s know why there is more thirst in pregnancy.

Is it normal to have high thirst in pregnancy?

Especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, it is normal to feel strong thirst. This symptom is also normal with other symptoms of pregnancy. However, some women may experience more thirst in the second trimester and third trimester of pregnancy.

Sometimes the thirst does not calm down even after drinking water. In such a situation, you feel that something is not going well in the body. After knowing the reason of this problem, you can control it easily.



Other symptoms of high thirst

There are many other symptoms when you feel more thirsty, such as:

Repeated dryness is felt in the mouth and throat.

Swelling of hands and feet

Fatigue

Frequent urination

Blurred vision

Leg pain

If you are experiencing these symptoms then it is necessary to take necessary steps to control it.



Causes of high thirst in pregnancy

Women may complain of high thirst during pregnancy due to several reasons. Some of these reasons are explained below:

low blood pressure : Blood pressure begins to decline in the 24th week of pregnancy. In this case, the heart has to work more to pump more blood. This causes more thirst. Apart from this, you may feel more symptoms when blood pressure falls which include fainting, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and difficulty in breathing.

Blood pressure begins to decline in the 24th week of pregnancy. In this case, the heart has to work more to pump more blood. This causes more thirst. Apart from this, you may feel more symptoms when blood pressure falls which include fainting, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and difficulty in breathing. Blood volume increase: Blood volume in the body may increase by 40% in pregnancy. In order to deliver nutrients and oxygen to the baby and for the proper growth of cells, the body needs to meet this extra blood requirement for which the body needs more water which increases thirst.

Blood volume in the body may increase by 40% in pregnancy. In order to deliver nutrients and oxygen to the baby and for the proper growth of cells, the body needs to meet this extra blood requirement for which the body needs more water which increases thirst. Some food and drinks: Sudden thirst may occur even when eating salty or spicy things. If you suddenly feel very thirsty after eating something, then it is better that you do not eat it.

Sudden thirst may occur even when eating salty or spicy things. If you suddenly feel very thirsty after eating something, then it is better that you do not eat it. Drinking less water: Women have the problem of frequent urination in pregnancy. Because of this one feels more in the early months of pregnancy. In this way your body gives you an indication that you and your child need more water.



Remedies for more thirst

If a pregnant woman is feeling more thirsty then it can be controlled in the following ways: