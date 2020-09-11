In Bollywood, for decades, the actress has been making the audience crazy with her performance and beauty. At the same time, we have heard many times that in the film industry, the hero gets more fees than the actress. But there are also some actresses in Bollywood whose fees are not less than any big hero. So let’s know about those beauties.

Kangana Ranaut- Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood is the highest paid actress in the film industry. Although many of his previous films did not do much at the box office, but even after this, he is at number one in the list of Bollywood’s most expensive actresses.

Priyanka Chopra- According to sources, Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood girl and global icon, took a fee of Rs 12 crore for her last release film, The Sky Is Pink.



Katrina Kaif- Katrina has proved herself by working in many great films like ‘Bharat’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Talk about their fees at the same time, it is said that Katrina charges 8 to 9 crores for each of her films.

Alia Bhatt- According to reports, Alia Bhatt, who was in the list of top actresses of Hindi cinema, took a fee of Rs 10 crore for Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Raazi’ (Razi).

Anushka Sharma- Even though Anushka Sharma has not appeared in any film for a long time, there has been no shortage of any kind in her fan following. According to the news, Anushka charges 6 to 7 crores for every film.