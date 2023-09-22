With twenty-five seasons behind it, ‘Saber vivir’, RTVE’s health, well-being and quality of life magazine, can boast of being one of the longest-running programs on television. The space returns this Saturday at 10:40 a.m., to La 1, as a public service program and its own production and it does so with a renewed image and new presenters: Paula Sainz-Pardo and Jerónimo Fernández, under the direction of Alfonso García .

‘Knowing how to live’, which began its journey in 1997, begins its 26th season, says the press release published by the corporation, with the same objective as in its premiere: «Dissemination and education for health, through useful advice and practical to feel better, based on scientific evidence and offered by a complete team of health professionals.

Thus, the space will teach viewers how to buy and how to eat (responsible consumption) with Beatriz Robles, Juan Revenga and Andrea Calderón, who will choose those foods in the market that are most recommended for the health of the whole family. And with the chemist Marta León and the biologist Tamara Pazos, they will be able to better understand what nutrients our body needs and how it metabolizes them to have the energy we need.

Various specialists



For their part, chefs Sergio Fernández and Marta Verona will prepare the best dishes to take care of the body. Sergio Fernández will focus on exploitative cuisine, to make the most of seasonal foods with original recipes. And Marta Verona will give the healthiest version of each dish: without added sugar, without salt, with less fat, more satiating and with fewer calories.

In the ‘In good shape’ section, personal trainer David Navarro and physiotherapist and Pilates teacher Pilar Caballero will explain how to take care of your posture and practice the best strength and resistance exercises to be strong and flexible at all ages.

The program will also dedicate a space to mental and emotional health, which will be handled by specialists such as neuroscientist Nazareth Castellanos and psychiatrist Pilar Molina, who will teach how the brain works and what to do to calm anxiety, improve mood and gain personal self-esteem.

Finally, the doctors and nurses of ‘Saber vivir’, the digestive health specialist Gonzalo Guerra, the emergency doctor Carmen Alegría, the dermatologist Rosa Molina and Héctor Castiñeira, Saturated Nurse on social networks, will discover the keys to a healthy lifestyle, that prevents diseases and extends life expectancy. In addition to analyzing the false myths that continue to surround health and that are spread on websites and social networks.