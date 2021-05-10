We tend to see the debate as a mere tool for political communication. When people talk about it, it is usually within the framework of a government campaign, such as the recent elections to the Community of Madrid. However, debating and opposing ideas with other people is an activity that we do on a daily basis, even on a smaller scale, without rules and without a certain amount of time for intervention.

Where do we go on vacation, where do we take our children to school, where do we invest our money, who do we vote for … They are frequent topics of conversation that lead us to expose and refute ideas with other people. In other words, as we communicate, we debate.

The question is how to do it. Or, rather, how to do it right. “Despite being so relevant, it is an activity to which very little time is spent during our education. Now more than 40 or 50 years ago, but still insufficient ”, considers Antonio Fabregat, world champion of debate in Spanish (2017) and English (2018), author of the book ‘Convence y convencerás’ (Alienta, 2017) and co-author of ‘Debating well: a pending subject’ (Encourage, 2020).

In his opinion, much remains to be done. «Compared with other educational systems, such as the Anglo-Saxon, where it is very common for students to be exposed to exercises in public speaking, debate and critical thinking from childhood, in our educational model there are few people who have the opportunity to be trained in these skills. I believe that public speaking and the promotion of debate should be part of the academic curriculum of the subject of Language and Literature. We study the classics, we read … but knowing how to express oneself with persuasion is also part of a good linguistic competence ».

Of course, Fabregat emphasizes that “debate is an activity that cannot be learned through theory alone. You have to put it into practice, facing a lectern and confronting ideas with others. In other words, losing the classic fear of public speaking. «Debating leagues are proliferating in our country, but it is still something more typical of private colleges and universities and, in the case of public centers, specific to certain autonomous communities, such as Andalusia or Madrid, so it should be promoted more », he adds.

Keys to debate well



Although when we discuss summer vacations with our friends we do not have to give them a speech, it is interesting to take into account some aspects that can make the presentation of our opinions more persuasive and better received by those who listen to us.

Fabregat highlights three basic aspects. First, have a good capacity to present our ideas from the point of view of the form, that is, how we count things. “Although it is not the most important thing, it is very relevant, because if we do it in an attractive way our messages reach better,” he declares.

Here they come into play both verbal and non-verbal language. The rhythm and volume of the voice, eye contact, gestures or clothing are nuances to take into account in the construction of a speaker that generates confidence. «Our brain has two main parts when it comes to understanding a message. A more rational one, which focuses on the arguments, and a more emotional one, which is attracted to things that cannot be explained, such as a specific tone, rhythm or volume of voice, “says the debate champion.

“When we debate, we must realize that perhaps the ideas of others are also good”

Antonio Fabregat

The second aspect is dominate the bottom of what we say, “Not only from the point of view of having a lot of knowledge on the subject, which is also important, but also knowing how to organize our ideas, deploy good argumentation strategies and adapt our message to the audience, so that it is understandable and convincing”, Fabregat reveals.

In third place, have critical thinking. Debating well does not imply leaving the person with opposing opinions “on the floor”, despite the fact that many debates by current politicians or socialists give that impression. “When we debate, we must realize that perhaps the ideas of others are also good and that some of ours may not be as good as we thought and we have to change them. Beyond defending what we think, the debate is also to recognize when we are right and when we are not, of knowing how to judge our own ideas from a critical point of view and of understanding those of others with empathy, ”says Fabregat.

That’s why it’s so important prepare a debate well, especially in the face of life circumstances that require all our persuasiveness, such as making a certain decision in our company, for example. How? Acquiring in-depth knowledge about the topic of discussion, without staying solely on what interests us or on the ideas we already have; choosing our position on the matter and with what arguments, truthful and relevant to the debate, we are going to defend it; and practicing a lot, as it is the only way to polish errors and acquire enough tools to feel confident and competent in the face of criticism.

Two methods to successfully argue and refute

The most important thing when arguing and refuting is to be structured. “For those who listen to us to understand us and feel persuaded by what we say we have to make it as easy as possible for them,” says Fabregat. To achieve this, he suggests two easy methods:

AREI method To the plot

The acronym responds to the terms Affirmation, Reasoning, Evidence and Imcovenant. The method consists of finding a simple and self-explanatory title for our argument (affirming), exposing its veracity (reasoning), providing supporting evidence (evidencing) and explaining its relevance in the debate (impact). “A) Yes, the listener covers the aspects they need to convince themselves of somethingAlthough their conviction will depend on how we do it, ”says Fabregat.

It means Identify, Criticize and Explain. This method consists of clearly determining the idea that you are going to refute (identify). A common mistake is trying to disprove many ideas at once. Then explain the reasons why you do not accept that argument (criticize). And finally, point out the consequences for the discussion of the idea that you consider refutable. «All of it helps to value our arguments, but also that the person who listens to us does not understand the refutation as an attack “, he maintains.