Not long after being forced to resign, former president Pedro Antonio Sánchez created a consulting company and called it ‘Nosce te ipsum’ (Know thyself), a Latin phrase that he had seen countless times because it appears in a courtyard of the Palace of San Esteban. It didn’t last long, but soon after he created another sole proprietorship which he called ‘Tempori Parce’, which is now known to have received a grant from Info and two guarantees from the ICO, like many others, quite a few of them ‘zombie companies’. ‘ who are surviving on the basis of public subsidies, as the European Commission regularly denounces. Only the most intimate of him will know how business is going, about which there is a halo of legend that places them behind not a few public tenders and awards in the Region, without any proof in this regard. PAS has as many friends as enemies. And practically everyone recognized the greatest political capacities among those who are active in the ranks of the regional right.

The main problem of the Lumbrerense was that so much adulation increased his enormous Achilles heel: an excessive ambition, which was the same worth to energize his teams as if there were no tomorrow than to take administrative shortcuts outside the law, as has been proven. in the ‘Auditorium case’, unless the Supreme Court, when appropriate, rectifies and rules that it did not prevaricate and committed a crime of falsehood. If he sees himself in Miami and looks tanned on vacation on Instagram, he can be seen in prison, an extreme that he will have to comply with like any neighbor’s son if his sentence is ratified. Now his classmates distance themselves in the run-up to an appointment with the polls. I’m not surprised. I’ve seen it many times. What does call my attention is how Pedro Antonio Sánchez himself came to think that he would never end up being brought to trial with an exhaustive complaint through the Superior Prosecutor’s Office and he made everyone around him believe it, including Mariano Rajoy, I have heard him tell in private the false story that it was a persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office for political purposes. Not a few of the Madrid media came to buy this fiction that the Prosecutor’s Office was responsible for the more than a dozen previous complaints and that they were all archived. Neither one nor the other was true. The only certainty is that the vast majority came from the local PSOE. In fact, the case of his house was filed by decision of the investigator Pérez Templado, a judge who years later prosecuted him for the ‘Auditorio case’, but above all because the Prosecutor’s Office decided to withdraw the accusation.

That obsession with being believed, loved and recognized in his rise to the top of politics pushed him to contact the network dedicated to improving digital reputation that had infiltrated the PP in Madrid, and later in the Region, but he had to the fortune that works with public money were not consummated due to a tip-off that forced the National Court to precipitate the dismantling of the plot. Another shortcut that was about to cost him dearly. And so, by fits and starts between judicial matters, he reached the presidency, where it was difficult for him to assimilate the obligation for this newspaper to remember, when the informative context demanded it, that there was the judicial shadow of the ‘Auditorio case’, as an obligatory cause out if he directed him to the bench. It was not a personal issue, but one of editorial coherence. In the newspaper we always think that the opening of an oral trial is the red line to resign in cases of alleged political corruption, unless at the time of imputation the evidence was resounding or the democratic damage was irreparable.

A few years earlier, on March 4, 2014, when the case for his home was still alive in the courts and it was plausible that Valcárcel would designate his successor, we published an editorial entitled ‘Not like this’, in which we said that PAS could not occupy San Esteban while being investigated by a judge. A position that nine years later is valid for the socialist José Vélez, who wants to be elected president at the polls with a legal case still unclear, obviously to his regret, from his stage as mayor. This Region has these things that would be impossible in another territory with a permanent public focus and greater social demand. Personally, I do not wish PAS and Vélez any harm, but since I know what my obligation is, I must say that the only luck that should matter to me is that of all the citizens of the Region of Murcia.