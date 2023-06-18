Harassment at work is a labor problem that has gained attention in recent years.. refers to any form of harassment, mistreatment or discrimination towards an employee in their work environment.

This conduct violates labor rights fundamental and negatively affects the health and well-being of the people involved.

Bullying can manifest itself in a variety of ways, such as insults, humiliation, intimidation, exclusions or excessive workload.

It can occur in any type of organization, regardless of its size or sector. It is important to understand that workplace bullying is not limited to physical actions, but can also include verbal or psychological behavior. They create a toxic work environment.

Harassment at work is a clear violation of labor rights recognized nationally and internationally.

These rights include the right to dignified and respectful treatment, fair and equitable working conditions, non-discrimination, and a safe and healthy work environment. Harassment undermines these fundamental principles and creates a climate of fear and inequality.

The characteristics of harassment at work may vary depending on each situation, but in general, it is distinguished by its recurring and systematic nature. Acts of harassment are often repeated over timecreating a pattern of abuse and psychological violence.

This generates a negative impact on the mental, emotional and physical health of the affected personas well as their job performance.

It is essential to take measures to prevent and address the harassment at work. Companies and organizations must promote a culture of respect and tolerance, implementing clear policies against harassment and establishing effective complaint and protection mechanisms for employees.

It is also essential to provide training for workers and encourage open and transparent communication in the work environment.

Harassment at work not only affects the individual level, but also has repercussions on the functioning and productivity of the organization.

A hostile and conflictive work environment can generate a high level of stressdemotivation and work absenteeism, which negatively impacts the performance of employees and the work environment in general.

It is important that workers know their labor rights and are informed about how to identify and report cases of harassment at work.

It is essential to have clear laws and regulations that protect employees and establish penalties for those who perpetrate acts of harassment. The promotion of healthy and harassment-free work environments is everyone’s responsibility.