Through a few simple steps on a website, those who have traveled to the United States They can quickly check their entry and exit history of the North American country. In addition to serving as an important record of your stay in the United States, it can also serve as a reminder and organization for someone who travels frequently.

The platform belongs to the Office of Customs and Protection (CBP), which in turn is under the orbit of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The website is called I-94 and provides information on everything related to the check-in and check-out form..

According to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the I-94 form is issued to foreigners who “are admitted, extend their stay or adjust their status while in the United States.” “U.S.” For this reason, this document is a legal record of each occasion in which the country was entered.

How to check entries and exits from the United States

To check the records, you just have to go to the i94.cbp.dhs.gov website. Once there, four main options are presented; The third of them is the registration of arrivals and departures. The platform clarifies that The records correspond to the last ten years and that this is a document of assistance, but does not serve as legal proof of the stay.

When selecting this option, the system will ask you to complete the following information: name and surname, date of birth, passport number and the country where it was issued. Once that process is completed, the information will be delivered.

US departures and arrivals can be easily checked on the website

In addition to the aforementioned process, within the website you can also request the I-94 form for other reasons or consult information about the period of stay that each traveler is allowed.