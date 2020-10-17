The people of North East China’s city of Mohe got up on Saturday, this morning was very special and surprising for them. They were surprised to see three suns together in the sky. However, the other two suns seen in the sky were not real and because of ‘Sun Dog’ they were seeing three suns. This is known as atmospheric optical phenomena, which causes people to see more sun in the sky than one.

This rare incident was seen by the people for three hours. From 6:30 am to 9:30 am, people watched the rare event and many tried to capture it in cameras. People’s Daily China posted a video on the Twitter handle showing three suns. The video shows two bright spots with the Sun also known as ‘Phantom Sun’.

Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China’s Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which are also known as ‘sun dogs’. 4 pic.twitter.com/oeOyRzMwKW – People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) October 15, 2020

A rare phenomenon called ‘sun dog’ occurs when ice crystals are formed in the Earth’s atmosphere, after which they reflect sunlight and appear to be the shining sun. It is believed to be the longest sun dog of recent years.

Internet users were surprised after watching the video. A Twitter user wrote, “As I doubt many times … China has everything.” Such an incident was seen in the Chinese city of Fuyu in January. Then two additional suns appeared in the sky for 20 minutes. This phenomenon requires a wide range of circumstances.