After the passage in the Lok Sabha, there was a lot of uproar on the agricultural reform bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The reply of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the time of voting went so far that the proceedings of the House had to be postponed. Several opposition leaders, including TMC MP Derek O’Brien, tore the copy of the bill, threw a rule book on the Deputy Chairman and broke the posture mike.

There was an unprecedented uproar in the Rajya Sabha during voting on the bill. After discussing the Bills while the Agriculture Minister was replying, the Deputy Chairman sought the opinion of MPs on extending the proceedings till voting on the bill. During this time, the ruling party replied in the affirmative, so many Opposition MPs created a ruckus demanding the adjournment of the proceedings. Amid the uproar, the Agriculture Minister finished his talk and voting began on the amendment proposal that brought the bill. Several MPs, including Trinamool Congress MP Derek O, Bryan, reached the Chair, seeking a vote on the proposal to send the Bills to the Select Committee. Some MPs tore the paper and some broke the mic. The house was then adjourned for 1.41 minutes in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services, 2020 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha. When many parties including Congress opposed this, the government and its allies termed the bills as historic and said that these will revolutionize the lives of farmers.

Responding to the discussion on the Bills, the opposition tried to address the concerns expressed by it. Amid the uproar, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that PM Modi ji, after assuming office in 2014, said that his government would work to double the income of farmers. This is not the only bill that works for this. Many efforts have been made in six years to double the income of farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said that many colleagues have spoken of MSP. When this was being discussed in the Lok Sabha, I had said about the doubts expressed by some members and the PM also assured the country that it has nothing to do with the MSP. One of the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission was that it announced the MSP by adding 50 percent of the profits to the farmers’ costs. This was implemented by PM Modi. The MSP of paddy was from Rs 1410 in 2015-16 to Rs 1815 in 19-20. MSP is continuously increasing. Tomar said that this is the first time that a package of Rs 1 lakh crore has been given for the agriculture sector.

Earlier, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced these Bills and said that as per the provisions of these Bills, farmers will be able to sell their crops anywhere and they will have the freedom to sell the crop at the desired price. He said that provisions have also been made to provide protection to the farmers. Tomar said that a provision has also been made in this that price assurance has to be given at the time of sowing.

He said that it was felt that farmers should have options to sell their crops as there was no transparency in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). Tomar said that the provisions of both the bills will increase competition in the market and farmers will get better prices. He said that some assumptions are being made about the Bill which is not correct and it is not related to MSP. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that the MSP is intact and it will continue.

The Congress accused the government of bringing the new Agricultural Bill both to abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to benefit the corporate world. In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been wrongly drafted and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are being reported every day and there is tension with China on the border.

Bajwa alleged that the government’s intention is to abolish the MSP and promote the corporate world. He questioned whether the government had talked to the farmers’ organizations before taking new steps. He alleged that both the bills also play with the federal structure of the country. He said that those whom you want to benefit, are not ready to accept it. In such a situation what is the need of new laws. He said that the farmers of the country are no longer illiterate and they understand the steps of the government. Apart from this, Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress, T Siva of DMK and KC Venugapol of Congress introduced their amendments and demanded to send both the Bills to the Select Committee.