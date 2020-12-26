A pharmacist of the corporation has been suffering for nearly 25 lakh rupees bill sent by the Delhi Jal Board to a Unani dispensary of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD). The pharmacist’s account is that he lived in the quarters above the Greek dispensary. After vacating the quarters, not only thousands of rupees are being deducted from his salary every month, but even after vacating the quarters, senior officers of the Greek department are not giving him NOC.

According to the information, Chandni Chowk of Northern Corporation has several decades old Unani dispensary in Tilak market. In the year 2009 in the quarters built above the dispensary, the corporation’s pharmacist Vinod Gupta started living here. He stayed here till about the year 2018 and thereafter vacated the quarters. As long as he was staying here, his salary kept deducting Rs 600 SLF and Rs 180 water bill every month. Now the trouble is facing the pharmacist that even after surrendering the quarter thousands of rupees are being deducted from his salary every month and the department is not giving NOC.

In this regard, when he contacted senior officials of Unani dispensary and asked the reason for not giving NOC, he was told that he owes a water bill of Rs 25 lakh. Hearing this, the ground slipped under his feet. For this reason, the department is not giving them NOC even after emptying their quarters.

Jitendra Revenue Officer of Jal Board (Pratap Nagar), regarding water bill of lakhs of rupees, says that in December 2017, a bill of 22 lakh 44 thousand 599 was issued, whose K.K. The number is (K No. 3948590000), but due to not depositing the bill amount on time, the penalty on it has increased to Rs 25 lakh. The bill is not in the name of a pharmacist but in the name of Sadiq Malik.

In this regard, when the reporter contacted Dr. Parveen, Additional Director of Unani Dispensary, she said that her retirement is near, she cannot say anything in this regard.