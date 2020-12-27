Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. He has been entertaining audiences for almost 27 years. Salman Khan has romanced with almost every heroine on the silver screen but he remains in the headlines for his unmarried life. However, in the meantime reports of her linkup with Katrina Kaif to Yulia Vantur have come, but she never publicly reacted to these news. Some time ago, Salman gave the reason for her being single.

During an event, Salman Khan said that he never encouraged those who come to ask for money for the marriage of their sons or daughters. He said, “Getting married is a big deal. You spend millions and crores of rupees to get married. I cannot afford expensive marriage, that is why I am single. ”

Talking about the work front, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss 14 these days. Apart from this, his most inspired film Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother is ready for release. In this, he is in the lead role with Disha Patni. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen in the film Final. In the film, she is in the lead role with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. Recently, Ayush Sharma shared the look of Salman Khan from the film, in which he appeared in the role of a Sikh wearing a turban. Salman Khan will appear in the role of Sikh Cop in this film.