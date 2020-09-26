The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taunted a tweet from the Madhya Pradesh Congress and appealed to the Nautics Bureau to investigate. The BJP has hinted about this tweet that it has been written in a state of intoxication. Madhya Pradesh Congress has tweeted, “It is good for everyone to win the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.” The interest of the public as well as the BJP leaders is also in the victory of the Congress. ”

Retweeting this tweet from the Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh BJP has tagged the Narcotics Bureau and appealed for an inquiry. This funny reaction of BJP was well liked by Twitter users.

Significantly, in Madhya Pradesh, by-elections are to be held in 28 seats. In this by-election, the BJP’s goal is to keep the government alive, then the Congress will put full force to return to power. Kamal Nath’s government fell after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Membership of these members was lost due to anti-defection law due to Scindia joining BJP with pro-MLAs. These seats are to be held now.

The action of the Narcotics Bureau is also under discussion at this time. Many big stars of Bollywood have come on the radar under the initial investigation of drug angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.