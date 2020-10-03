Film producer and director Karan Johar has written a special letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He wrote in a tweet that Bollywood will make special films on the completion of 75 years of independence of the country. Karan Johar has given this campaign in detail to PM Modi.

Karan wrote- ‘It is a matter of pride for us that we are going to make stories of this great country. Now 75 years of independence will be celebrated. Karan further wrote – Under the “Change Within” campaign, the film industry wants to show stories that show the culture and bravery of the country. Stories have made us. Rajkumar Hirani made a film on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi last year. Now we are going to associate ourselves with some wonderful campaigns for the celebration of independence.

Honourable PM @narendramodi ji … we are humbled & honored to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence @RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala #RohitShetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/zypmyRf2Qg

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 2, 2020

Karan writes – ‘Now such stories will be shown which show the soul of India. Bollywood looks forward to your cooperation in this campaign. ‘ Let me tell you that many prominent filmmakers and directors including Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Nadiyalwala are involved in this campaign. Karan Johar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all these.

Praising fans

Fans are praising Karan Johar for being a part of this campaign. One user wrote – Great start. Another user wrote – This is a great idea to celebrate independence. A Fan wrote – Brilliant Campaign.