Ever since the metro has started running on all the routes as usual and according to the old timings, long queues of passengers have been seen outside the metro stations every morning and evening during peak hours. People are also constantly demanding that now other gates should be opened, but during this period, some more thing is coming out from the analysis done by DMRC.

Morning rush

The DMRC assessment revealed that during certain hours of the morning and evening, there is a 100% occupancy at certain sections of the metro lines and due to this there is huge congestion outside the stations, but immediately after that the congestion is very low. She goes. DMRC believes that people are still not adjusting their timings and due to this the metro stations are crowded during peak hours as before. The rest of the time the metroization of the metro is not even possible. Whereas now trains run according to the frequency of peak hours on all lines from 8 am to 8 pm every day. But it is of no use, because people are still flocking to the metro station very early in the morning and evening.

Occupancy around 100% during peak hours

According to the assessment made by DMRC, about 100% during peak hours in the morning and evening on the section of Dilshad Garden to Shastri Park, Mundka to Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar to Mandi House, Naya Bus Station to Dilshad Garden, Escorts Mujesar to Badarpur Occupancy has started, but during these off-peak hours, occupancy is only 30 to 50% during these sessions. The main reason for this is that people are not changing their timings for commuting by metro. A similar situation persists over some other sections. DMRC believes that if the same pattern continues, then the same situation can be seen in other sections of the metro.

Request to change travel time

In view of this, DMRC has appealed to the people to ‘break the peak’ i.e. to postpone the journey in peak hours and adjust their travel timings so that the metro can be properly utilized and also in peak hours There could be some reduction in congestion, because now metros are available in more number in off peak hours and the frequency and round of trains have also been increased. In such a situation, people should not have any problem.