Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, has made a big reveal. If Deepika is to be believed, her acting and speaking style in this film were severely criticized. Deepika was seen in this film opposite Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, which released in 2007 proved to be a blockbuster.

Recently, while talking about her debut film, Deepika shared this experience. Deepika says, ‘I was just 21 years old when the film was released and I was completely new in the industry, so I didn’t know much. Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan helped me a lot at that time.

Remembering that time, Deepika said that people often used to say that she is a model, what will she be able to act. If the actress believes, all this was very painful for her.

Deepika says that this criticism filled her with enthusiasm after which she worked hard on herself and she kept improving herself. Deepika also considers her sports background to be important and her upbringing, and says that it was these two factors who helped her fight during tough times.

Let us tell you that Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapak, in which Deepika played an acid attack Survivor.