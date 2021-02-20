If you’re 80 or over you’re probably waiting for a phone call from the medical center to tell you it’s your turn for the jab.

The trouble is we are all used to being bombarded by telesales; phone companies that want to push their products and so we don’t trust numbers we don’t recognize.

For this reason the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has come up with a universal number for all medical centers within Granada so that people will recognize it and know who is calling – other provinces have different numbers.

The number is:

958 800 008.

Up until now, users would see a telephone number about a dozen numbers long, because they come through the medical-central switchboard.

So, hopefully, little by little, these long-number calls will be replaced by the one above, making it easier for people to know that it is the medical center informing you of your jab appointment.

