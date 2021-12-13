It’s about football on the NOS site, and usually that’s not the first thing I click on. But all the clichés are true; if it’s about football and homosexuality, I click right away. ‘Player’s agent’ Rob Jansen says the word – I still find it strange that you can be a broker in people. In important positions with academic requirements, we call such a person a ‘headhunter’. That’s already shy English. But with athletes they are simply called ‘brokers’, because athletes are apparently carved from stone.

The question was why so few football players (m) from the top divisions admit their homosexuality. Maybe gays can’t be found in those regions? Player agent Jansen makes short work of that illusion.

“I know (…) top football players who are gay, but if they come out it would have dramatic consequences for their career.”

Not only insults and threats of violence, but also an actual loss in value. The resale value: such a gay top footballer is like a thatched villa in the right location, but with enormous leakage and foundation problems. Unsaleable.

That is why those top footballers decide to ‘stay in the closet’, as it is called.

In the meantime I was just sitting in my office, I read the interview afterwards NRC with Kathleen Stock, the British professor of philosophy, who was forced to resign from the University of Sussex. Not a real estate agent in sight yet, by the way.

She is also not in the closet, on the contrary, she makes her views known publicly. For example, she says: “It is a fact that our sex is biologically determined in our body cells.” She, a feminist, is concerned when citizens can legally change their gender only on the basis of a personal choice of feeling.

She was accused of ‘transphobia’ and her university position became untenable. Is it inappropriate for feminists and trans activists to disagree?

By the way, Stock does not state that ‘gender is biologically determined’, where gender refers to the idea that a person feels like a man, woman or a persona in between. I don’t care if Stock is right or wrong; because of the ease with which a dissident voice can be placed out of order. ‘Transphobia’ is a hip accusation, and academic freedom is fragile and long-won.

In summary: There are footballers who know who they are, but don’t want to acknowledge it publicly; in addition, there are trans activists, who know what they don’t want to be, and want to see it publicly acknowledged. The first look for the closet, the others the public.

It just keeps spinning around that closet, what an obstacle. Do you have to get out of there? Or should you be allowed to get out, be able to get out? And should that also cost a little money and some effort?

