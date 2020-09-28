Rahul Tewatia’s childhood coach Vijay Yadav, who scored 53 off 31 balls for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, said that he has always told Rahul that he will become a star due to batting in the IPL one day. Rahul, who lives in Sihi village in Faridabad, Haryana, overturned the match by scoring five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Yadav said, “His father is a lawyer in Faridabad court and he is from middle class family, but I have seen the enthusiasm of his family.” He was quite shy though. “Yadav said,” Not only his father, but also his uncle used to come to leave him. They wanted his child to play like other parents. They used to ask ‘Sir what are you doing, Why not feed Rahul. “

He said, “The whole family wanted him to be a cricketer.” Yadav said, “A player should know about his strength. As a teenager Rahul always competed with Yuzvendra Chahal, so I told him that he was useful To be a leg-spinner. Amit Mishra and Chahal were more efficient spinners. Rahul’s strength was his batting and I said that he would win an IPL match on the strength of batting. ” He said, “I am not surprised to hit five sixes in an over. He also won two matches while playing for Punjab. “

On the other hand, ‘Man of the Match’ Samson praised Teotia, saying, “It was Tewatia’s very brave innings.” He never gave up. I could see that he (during their partnership) was not able to contact the ball, but he did not give up and he has the ability to score 30 runs in an over from an international player. He will be very important for us in the tournament. “

It was a shocking decision to send this leg spinner first to bat. Samson said it was a result of the thinking of the coach and the team’s director. “It was the thinking of our coach Andrew McDonald and Zubin (Director of Cricket),” he said. He has worked hard on Teotia. I thought he was a full leg spinner but the team management had tested his batting abilities in the practice match. “