Indore

The stand up comedian Munavar Faruqui has been arrested by the Indore police for making lewd comments on Hindu deities Lord Ram-Sita and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is alleged that Munawar Farooqui made these indecent remarks in the comedy show held in Indore. Acting on which Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP’s local MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, lodged a case with the police, on which the police arrested Munawwar Farooqui and four others. Farooqui has previously been accused of insulting Hindu deities. Let’s know who is Munawar Farooqui …

Farooqui is originally from Junagadh, Gujarat

Stand up comedian Munavvar Farooqui is originally from Junagadh, Gujarat. Munavvar Farooqui, who performs comedy shows in Mumbai, often makes objectionable remarks on Hindu deities in his shows. Farooqui has made fun of Lord Rama to Godhra. Due to which a case has already been registered on Farooqui.

Farooqui commented on Lord Rama Sita

As soon as Farooqui’s arrest, a video started trending on Twitter. In this video Munavvar is seen saying vulgar remarks on Lord Rama and mother Sita, saying, “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya O Ram Ji. Ram ji don’t give a f …. about drank. Hearing this, Ram Ji says that I myself have not been home for fourteen years. If Sita listens, she will doubt it. Sita is already suspicious of Madhuri. That song is tera karoon gin gin wait. He feels the exile is counting down and stops at 14. “

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said on Saturday that “all the five accused have been arrested”. According to the police, the four other arrested accused in the case include Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav, who are local residents. This case is Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Legislation (willfully malicious acts intended to hurt the religious sentiments of a class), Section 269 (Doing such negligent act which threatens to spread the infection of a deadly disease). And is recorded under other relevant provisions.

Event organizer had permission to tell family show: Cafe Operator

At the same time, the cafe operator had to say on this incident that the event organizer (Nalin) had taken permission to tell the family show. According to the operator, “I was not even aware that tickets for this show have been sold. I am also now finding out how and why this event was done. ”