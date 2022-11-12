Aguascalientes.- The richest public person in Aguascalientescould be the former deputy for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, Sergio Augusto López with 19 million 048 thousand 500 in properties, this without counting the money you have.

In 2017, the assets of the former official were revealed, following the Law of Administrative Responsibilities, for which it was made public that Sergio Augusto López He received 48,824 pesos as salary for his legislative activities.

In addition to having other income that, although not detailed, could be from his work as a restaurant entrepreneur.

The economic panorama of the families of Aguascalientes places the federative entity as the eighth in quarterly average current income according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The current income is what each member of a family can contribute, it can be salary, rents or non-monetary assets.

Taking into account the above, the Inegi assured in its National Survey of Household Income and Expenses that the quarterly current income is 58 thousand 303 pesos.