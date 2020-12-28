new Delhi: The new year is coming to a close. But the New Year’s celebration may fade due to the Corona epidemic restrictions. In some states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, the government has issued guidelines banning the celebration of New Year. Along with the ban on New Year celebrations, fireworks have also been banned. At the same time, night curfew has been imposed in some states.

Guidelines on new year celebration in UP

The Yogi government has banned the participation of more than 100 people in the program on the new year. For the program on the new year, permission from the police-administration also has to be obtained. Kovid rules will also have to be followed after the approval of the program. It has been said in the guideline that in the event of an open space, only 40 percent people of the capacity will be able to gather. The organizer will have to make all the arrangements to avoid the corona in the program. If the Kovid rules are not followed, strict action will be taken against the organizer.

No celebration in Rajasthan on New Year’s Eve

The number of Kovid-19 cases in Rajasthan has crossed 3 lakh. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government has decided to celebrate the New Year celebrations with pomp or ban fireworks. Gehlot advised that like Diwali, people of the state should celebrate New Year with their family members by staying inside their homes to protect themselves from Kovid-19 infection.

Gehlot announced that in view of all these, there will be a complete ban on gatherings, mass programs and fireworks etc. in the state for the next few weeks. The night curfew will continue and the police patrolling and action on the streets and other public places will be more stringent.

Celebration faded in Goa

New year celebrations and parties are expected to fade in Goa this year due to the applicable guidelines due to Corona and the detection of new forms of the virus in England. Thousands of tourists have reached Goa to welcome 2021, but due to the ban on flights, there will be a shortage of foreign tourists in the state this year.

In the holiday season, Goa has a special crowd of foreign travelers who are seen sunbathing on the beaches. But this time will be different from previous years because flights coming from different countries have not started yet. Meanwhile, many countries have banned flights afresh after getting new forms of the virus in Britain.

Night curfew in Maharashtra-Karnataka

Night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra from 11 am to 6 am till 5 January. At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has announced to impose curfew till 10 January from 10 am to 6 am. Karnataka is the second state after Maharashtra, where new restrictions were announced after a new strain of corono virus found in the UK. While answering the question whether Christmas celebrations will be exempted from this, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare said that no ceremony or celebration will be allowed to be held after 10 pm between 23 December and 2 January.

read this also-

School Reopening Dates in India: Schools open in some states, some places to open in January, see date here

Inauguration of country’s first driverless metro, PM Modi said – Aim to run metro in 25 cities by 2025