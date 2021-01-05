UPSC’s Civil Services Examination is one of the most difficult examinations in the country. Millions of young people work hard day and night to cherish the dream of becoming an IAS and IPS officer. Some of whose hard work is successful and they become IAS or IPS officers. Let us know that only the candidates who achieve the top rank in the Civil Services Examination are able to become IAS officers.

Entry into bureaucracy is done only through IAS i.e. Indian Administrative Service. The candidates selected for IS are administrative affairs officers of various ministries, departments or districts. An IAS officer can also go to the Cabinet Secretary, the largest post in the Indian bureaucracy. In the order of preference in the country, the post of the secretary is at the 23rd position. In all the Ministries, IAS officer gets the post like Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Joint Secretary.

IAS officer gets very good salary

As far as power and salary are concerned, people are often very excited to know how much salary of officers who hold responsibility for a big post like IAS. So let me tell you that an IAS officer gets very good salary. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer is Rs 56100 every month. TA DA is different i.e. the salary of an IAS officer in the beginning of a job is more than 1 lakh. For the highest post such cabinet secretary, this salary reaches about 2,50,000 every month. Remember that the highest salary in the bureaucracy in the country is received by an officer at the level of secretary, and of course the largest post is that of the cabinet secretary, then it is also the highest salary.

IAS officer gets all facilities

Significantly, the salary of the IAS officer is based on the scale. For example, junior scale, senior scale, super time scale, apart from this there are different pay bands in the pay scales. At the same time, all the facilities are also available to the IAS officer.

Other facilities available to IAS officers include the bungalow, cook peon and staff. Apart from this, they also get free electricity in many states along with free telephone facility. Government trips are also free. Apart from this, they are provided with many facilities. Significantly, the basic monthly salary of the IAS is incremental at the rate of 3 percent in the initial stages and when the officer reaches the cabinet secretary level, the salary increases by a certain percentage.

