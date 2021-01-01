Team India captain Virat Kohli has shared a photo of his New Year celebrations on social media. Virat celebrated New Year with wife Anushka Sharma, fellow player Hardik Pandya with his wife Natasha. They all had dinner together. Virat shared two pictures of this special dinner and wrote a love message and congratulated the fans for the new year.

AUSvIND: Umesh Yadav became the father of daughter, shared the good news

Virat shared two pictures on Twitter, writing, ‘Friends who are found to be negative in the test together, they spend positive time together. Nothing beats meeting friends in a safe environment. Hope this year brings you hope, happiness and good health. All be safe. ‘

AUSvIND: T. Natarajan joins Test team in place of injured Umesh Yadav

Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! # HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/J2EJuvp6tQ – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going to be parents for the first time in January. Virat has returned home from Australia on Paternity Leave. Hardik Pandya returned home after the limited overs series, as he was not part of the Test team.