No film has been released in theaters since the month of March due to corona virus. Now the government has given permission to open theaters since 15 October with certain conditions. According to the information so far, most of PM Modi’s biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’, ‘Khali Yellow’ and Kiara Advani’s ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ are to be released after theaters open.

Release of many films is stuck

Although the festive season has always been special in Bollywood, the audience is curious to know which film is to be released this festive season. Although the release of many big films has been stopped, but now we are telling you the confirmed news which films are going to be released on Diwali and Christmas this time and which will be released next year.

Which movies on Diwali and Christmas?

As per reports from Mumbai Mirror, it has now been confirmed that Ranveer Singh’s lead role ’83’ is going to be released on Christmas this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup in 1983. As far as Diwali is concerned, it has now been confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Diljit Dosanjh’s comedy film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bharti’ is going to release on November 13 this year. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the film will be released in theaters or on the OTT platform.

These 2 big films postponed for next year

According to the Mirror report, it is also confirmed that Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, will now be released in 2021. Katrina Kaif will be seen in the film with Akshay after a long time. It is believed that the film will be released between January and March next year. Similarly, Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, released on Eid this year, will also be released next year. Salman’s film is still under shooting and in such a situation it cannot be expected to be released this year.