It becomes very difficult and tiring to drive in heavy traffic daily. In such a situation, automatic cars are made. At this time, many cars are also being seen in the budget segment in the market. At this time, the market for cars with AMT gearbox is becoming very large. If you too are thinking of buying a budget AMT car at this time, then here we are telling you some options.

Renault kwid

Renault Kwid is known for its bold and stylish design. The 1.0-liter model of kwid comes with an AMT gearbox, which starts at Rs 4.48 lakh. It is currently the cheapest AMT gearbox car in the country. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. Space in the car is quite good and 5 people can sit in it.

Maruti S-Presso

If you are thinking of buying a Maruti Suzuki AMT car, then you can look at the S-Presso (AGS), its price starts at Rs 4.75 lakh. It has a 1.0-liter petrol engine, which generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. You will like the design of this car and the space is also good in it. Road visibility is much better.

Datsun redi-go

Datsun has launched Redi-Go in a new avatar. There is an option of AMT gearbox with its 1.0-liter engine. The engine in the car generates 68 PS power and 91 Nm torque. The price of Datsun Redi-Go AMT is 4.77 lakh rupees. Those who had previously complained about the design of this car may now like it a lot.

