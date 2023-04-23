To know

It is said that a farmer went to his neighbor’s house to borrow his donkey. The neighbor, who was stingy, replied that he would not lend it to him because a friend had it. But at that moment, the donkey, which was in the backyard, began to bray.

The farmer told him: “But, compadre, I am hearing him bray!” The neighbor replied: “Won’t you tell me that you trust the donkey more than me?”

You have to know who to believe, because there are those who are trustworthy and others who are not so much. If there is someone we must always believe, it is God himself who is the absolute truth. Jesus said of himself that he was the truth. Faced with the disbelief of the apostle Thomas, the risen Jesus praises those who believe without having seen. if we believe in Christwe count each other.

To think

It is not difficult to fall into the same incredulous attitude as Thomas, especially when you are disappointed. There are those who ask for some extraordinary proof to believe. True faith does not need proof, but believes out of love.

We should not look for Jesus in a spectacular and surprising manifestation, nor in our emotions. The Lord promised his presence until the end of the world and for this he founded the Church, which is in charge of bringing Christ to us, especially in the Eucharist. We will surely find it there.

To live

Jesus appears before Thomas and shows him the sores caused by the nails and the spear. Pope Francis says that these sores are signs of love that defeated hate, they are signs of life that defeated death. are the channels of Mercy of god. For this reason, when a person does a work of charity, of mercy, he is showing something divine: the love of God. When we act with love, we are allowing others to discover divine love and open up to his love. Saint Josemaría Escrivá proposes an itinerary to reach Jesus: “When I gave you that story of Jesus, I put as a dedication: “That you seek Christ. May you find Christ. That you love Christ.” —There are three very clear stages. Have you tried, at least, to live the first one?” (Road 382).

